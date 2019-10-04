Fairfield Board of Finance candidate: Jack Testani

Jack Testani

Republican

Board of Finance candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: no

Current job: ICON International, Inc

Education: Notre Dame Catholic High- Fairfield, Central Connecticut State University

The most important issue in this election: As a Board of Finance member, I will advocate for prudent spending, efficient funding of education and recommend implementing oversight of government departments to prevent wasteful spending of taxpayers money.

Other issues: It is my opinion that Fairfield consider implementing a program to insure transparency in government and a summary of cost savings actions. Any costs associated with remediation of any fields that subjected children to dangerous chemicals have to be held fiscally and morally accountable to the town.

Family: Married to Suzanne Testani

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Previously elected in the Town of Trumbull to the Board of Finance, the Trumbull Town Council and was appointed Chairman of the Trumbull Police Commission. Served on the Trumbull Chamber of Commerce and founding member of Trumbull Youth Lacrosse. Coached Trumbull AYSO and Trumbull Little League.