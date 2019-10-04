Fairfield Board of Finance candidate: Mary LeClerc

Mary LeClerc

Republican

Board of Finance candidate

Fairfield

Age 57

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Manager of Tax Services/ Actis-Grande, Ronan & Company, LLC Certified Public Accountants

Education: Oceanside High School, Fairfield University, Certified Public Accountant - Licensed in Connecticut and New York

The most important issue in this election: The top issue is taxes. Fairfield’s challenge is to continue providing excellent schools, services that residents expect and properly maintain town buildings and property. We must carefully manage our budget to keep taxes to a minimum, grow our grand list, implement our strategic plan and plan for future capital expenditures.

Other issues: As a CPA I will require accountability and transparency from our town administrators. Revaluation will be an issue this year. The loss of GE and decline of real estate values will shift the tax burden. We need to improve our assistance to our seniors to keep them in Fairfield.

Family: Married with two children. Both of my children are graduates of Fairfield Public Schools (Riverfield, RLMS and FLHS), Sarah, age 25 is a Civil Engineer. Christopher, age 22 graduated in May from Villanova with a degree in Electrical Engineering and just started at JP Morgan Chase in their leadership development program in Strategic Analytics. My husband Bryan is a local Attorney who has also provided three decades of community service as a Boy Scout leader, coach and was a long time member of the RTM and TPZ. My parents are seniors in Fairfield. My mom plays bridge at the senior center and dad bowls and golfs on senior leagues.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Town of Fairfield Board of Finance - served 18 years; Town of Fairfield Board of Assessment Appeals - served 2 years; Connecticut Yankee Council of Boy Scouts - Treasurer; Fairfield Republican Town Committee - Member since 2001; Mill Plain Improvement Society - past treasurer; Fairfield Ludlowe High School PTA - past Treasurer

Campaign website: Facebook - LeClerc for Finance 2019