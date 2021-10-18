Fairfield, Bridgeport unveil plan to protect Ash Creek and prevent worsening flooding
Fairfield and Bridgeport have teamed up to preserve the sand spit straddling the town line in an effort to further protect Ash Creek’s tidal estuary and the homes that surround it.
The municipalities and state launched into action at the urging of the Ash Creek Conservation Association this summer after a recent study by Bryan Quinn, with One Nature, and Steven Danzer, showed the sand spit could disappear in 15 years based on the current rate of erosion or sooner if a major storm hammers the shoreline.