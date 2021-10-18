Fairfield, Bridgeport unveil plan to protect Ash Creek and prevent worsening flooding

Fairfield and Bridgeport have teamed up to preserve the sand spit straddling the town line in an effort to further protect Ash Creek’s tidal estuary and the homes that surround it.

The municipalities and state launched into action at the urging of the Ash Creek Conservation Association this summer after a recent study by Bryan Quinn, with One Nature, and Steven Danzer, showed the sand spit could disappear in 15 years based on the current rate of erosion or sooner if a major storm hammers the shoreline.

Officials and experts believe that if the sand spit disappears, Great Marsh Island will soon follow and the habitat there would be destroyed. It would also increase the risk of flooding for the properties in Black Rock and eastern Fairfield, especially since a large part of the developed area is flat, filled-in wetlands.

“The sand spit is the first line of defense,” said Gail Robinson, president of the Ash Creek Conservation Association.

Fairfield and Bridgeport officials agreed to plant more than 30,000 plugs of native beach grass and other appropriate vegetation as an immediate remedy to stabilize the spit and reduce erosion as they work to create a long-term solution.

The municipalities also agreed to split the cost of the plantings, which is estimated to be between $80,000 and $90,000, said Timothy Bishop, director of Fairfield’s conservation department, adding his department, the engineering department and the first selectman’s office have worked collaboratively on the effort for Fairfield.

Robinson said one of the main drivers for the erosion has been the dredging Fairfield has done for the adjacent marina over the years and bringing the sand to Jennings Beach instead of putting it back on the sand spit. Other causes include the development of reclaimed marshland, as well as strong storms, including Irene and Sandy.

The sand spit collects deposited sand just off the coast, creating a beach of sorts. By its nature, it is always changing.

There were several meetings on the issue in September and October between the association, state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, elected officials at the local, state and federal level, as well as various departments in Fairfield and Bridgeport.

“Based on these recent meetings, both municipalities are in agreement that the lower Ash Creek area, where the sand spit is located, is a highly valuable natural resource that contributes tremendous ecological value to the natural environment for both Fairfield and Bridgeport alike,” said Bishop.

Robinson stressed the need to protect the sand spit and surrounding area.

“Our tidal wetlands are really important,” Robinson said. “They’re like a sponge and absorb flooding.”

She said they are also crucial wildlife habitat and a natural shellfish bed. If the sand spit is gone, the area is at risk of becoming another bay.

“We lose the whole biodiversity that comes with the tidal wetlands and that would be a shame because it’s such a beautiful area,” Robinson said.

Rowena White, a spokeswoman for Bridgeport, said the city is assessing the deterioration of the sand spit.

“We have had productive meetings internally and with the town of Fairfield and the Ash Creek Association to begin gathering historical data and facts for environmental effects on the spit,” she said.

“There is definitive progress and solutions are imminent with the two communities working together,” White added.

This isn’t the first time Bridgeport and Fairfield explored teaming up on the spit.

Ash Creek Conservation Association published a restoration plan for the spit back in 2014 with the hopes of using relief money following Sandy. But with Bridgeport’s administration change in 2015, those plans fell by the wayside.

Those plans are now serving as the base work for the upcoming plantings, with the final details still being worked out. Town and city officials are meeting with Quinn, who created the association’s original replanting plan, as well as botanists and other experts.

“The plan would be to install the plugs as soon as possible and allow them to establish the next growing season, all while providing ecological value and stability to the sand itself,” Bishop said. “The town has requested follow up from independent botanists on what time frame is best to install the grasses and if an updated plan is recommended given the age of the original one.”

Robinson said the plantings should happen this month or in November.

“If you try to plant in spring you could run into drought, but if you plant in the fall, the plants have time to take root,” she said.

She added there was also enough moisture at this time of year to help the plants survive.

Robinson said they were pleased and excited with the resurgence of the restoration plan. “It’s just the first step,” she added.

The association is working with the state and University of Connecticut to see if the sand spit and Ash Creek can be incorporated into an ongoing study looking at climate change and water levels to help determine why the erosion is happening and how to address it.

Robinson said sea level rise is especially prevalent along Long Island Sound because the land is both sinking and collecting more water based on the shape and rising temperatures.

If they’re accepted into the study, Robinson said Fairfield and Bridgeport could try to secure funding in the spring.

“We can’t apply for a grant until we know what it is we need to do,” she said, adding the association could facilitate but the municipalities have to apply since it’s their land.

This and other studies would also be used by Fairfield to determine what to do with the sand in future dredging.

“At this time, we are not considering placing any sand or other materials on the spit, except the plantings, until a coastal study is completed to answer the detailed technical questions that result, such as how much should be placed on the spit, where it should be placed, etc.,” Bishop said. “When the project reaches that point in the future, coastal experts, engineers and other stakeholders in addition to permits will be required to provide input.”

He said this will be considered and discussed in the future stages.

“Since a coastal engineering study can take several years, the planting plan is important to the integrity of the spit in the meantime,” Bishop said.

Robinson also said the association would like to see Bridgeport and Fairfield manage the land jointly for the long-term.

“Right now, it’s managed by neither,” Robinson said.