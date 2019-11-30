Fairfield CPA honored posthumously

FAIRFIELD — The late Michael Weinshel, CPA, of Fairfield, was recognized posthumously as the recipient of the 2019 NASBA Distinguished Service Award, which honors individuals who have demonstrated an unswerving commitment and dedication to enhancing the mission of the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA). The award was recently presented during NASBA’s 112th Annual Meeting, in Boston, MA. Weinshel’s wife, Carol, and sons, Matthew, Randy and Seth, accepted the award in his memory.

Weinshel is a former Northeast regional director of NASBA and a former chair of NASBA’s Enforcement Assessment and Best Practices Committee. He also previously served as a member of the Connecticut State Board of Accountancy and as past president of the Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants, where he received the Society’s Meritorious Service Award and Public Service Award.

As a member of the American Society of CPAs (AICPA), he served two terms on Council, chaired the AICPA Joint Trial Board and served on their Accountant’s Legal Liability, State Legislation Taxation and State Society Relations Committees.

His community affiliations included serving as past president and Board of Trustees life member of Congregation Rodeph Sholom, Eagle Scout and District Committee member of Boy Scouts and chairman of the Board of United Home Health Care. Subsequently, he served on the Bridgeport Hospital Board and Finance Committee. Among his most notable achievements was his work to support U.S. soldiers through the Soldier Support Packages Initiative, which has adopted over 50,000 deployed soldiers from a variety of Combat Aviation Brigades since 2005.

A native of York, PA, and practicing CPA for almost 50 years, Weinshel earned his B.S. from Marietta College and his M.B.A. from the University of Bridgeport. Most recently, he served as managing member of Weinshel, Wynnick & Associates, CPAs, LLC.