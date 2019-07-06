Fairfield Center Station parking lot to undergo construction

FAIRFIELD — The Parking Authority of Fairfield announced that a repaving and repair project will take place at the Fairfield Center Station beginning Monday, July 8. The project will affect parking in the NY/Westbound lot and is expected to be completed by Friday, July 19.

The work will occur in two phases, with the Unquowa Road side undergoing construction first, followed by the Mill Plain side. The side being repaired will have its entrance blocked off, while the other will remain open.

During this time, parking will be available in the half of the lot not in project phase, as well as Mill Plain Lot, Tomlinson lower lot and the small lot immediately south of Roger Ludlowe. There will also be limited parking at Tomlinson upper lot behind the school.

There will be no designated permit or day parking areas at Fairfield Center during this time, and overnight parking will be suspended. The Parking Authority warned residents that overnight parkers will be subject to towing if work cannot be performed.

Alternatively, Fairfield Center commuters can also park at the Fairfield Metro Station during the construction period. Fairfield Metro will honor Fairfield Center permits as long as permit holders access the lot through the cash lane only, park before 10 a.m. and display their new orange permits on the rear-view mirror or lower driver-side windshield. Commuters can also park daily at Fairfield Metro for the normal $6 fee.

