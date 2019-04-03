Fairfield Chamber announces Spring Business Directory, Visitors Guide

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Fairfield are pleased to announce that they are working in partnership, to produce a community-wide, 2019/2020 Spring Business Directory and Visitors Guide. This full-color community resource guide will highlight information about living, working, leisure and useful Town information … in addition to Fairfield business listings, by alpha and category.

This publication will not only be available in print, but online as well, as an EBook! The EBook will be linked to the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce and the Fairfield Town Tourism website: “Experience Fairfield!” … and business information can be found using any search engine.

Advertising opportunities are available, and companies can showcase their businesses through video and/or display ads. As an advertiser, your ad will link to your website and you will also benefit through the community-wide distribution of the printed Directory Guide as well.

Distribution Channels:

• Mailed to all Advertisers and Chamber Members.

• Downtown Fairfield University Bookstore, Public Library and Pequot Library.

• Fairfield Department of Economic Development Office.

• Sullivan Independence Hall Building.

• Freshman orientation and parents’ weekends at Fairfield University and Scared Heart University.

• Chamber and Town Community Events.

• State of CT and NYC Tourism events.

For more information, contact the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce office: 203-255-1011.