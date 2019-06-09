Fairfield Chamber announces award recipients

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce has announced its award recipients who will be honored at the 73rd Annual Awards Dinner on June 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield.

“This will be a very special evening, said Beverly A. Balaz, President of the Chamber, “as we will be awarding First County Bank as Company of the Year, accepted by Robert J. Granata, President and CEO … and we will honor Wakeman Boys & Girls Club, as Non-Profit Organization of the Year, David W. Blagys, Executive Director. Both First County Bank and Wakeman Boys and Girls Club have contributed to the community in a variety of different ways, providing help and support wherever they can. The Chamber wants to acknowledge and recognize their endeavors, accomplishments and achievements.

“And new this year, we will add the President’s Award: Economic Impact honoring Workforce Partners for their positive economic impact through the detailed renovation of the Hi-Ho Hotel and Circle Inn Fairfield, restoring their beauty and charm, while providing high-quality amenities for visitors who want comfortable over-night stays in Town.”

First County Bank President & COO Robert J. Granata added, “I am truly honored to accept the Fairfield Chamber’s “Company of the Year Award” on behalf of the extremely talented First County Bank team, along with our Board of Directors. We opened our Fairfield Office in February 2018, just 18 months ago, and we are extremely grateful to Beverly and her staff at the Chamber who has helped make our entry into the Fairfield market very successful. Our goal is to become a valued corporate citizen of Fairfield assisting individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits achieve their financial goals and I believe we have begun to make a difference for many of you. We look forward to further working with Beverly and the Chamber in the years ahead as we continue to develop strong relationships within the community.”

“Wakeman Boys & Girls Club is honored to be the recipient of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Nonprofit of the Year Award. This honor is undoubtedly a credit to the many dedicated volunteers, board members, staff, and generous donors who enthusiastically believe in our mission and are committed to working tirelessly to positively impact young people in Fairfield and Bridgeport. We are so grateful to the Chamber for this tremendous recognition.”

"Enriching our community is a passion of each and every person who's involved in Circle Hotel Fairfield, Hotel Hi-Ho, and Workforce Partners. Therefore, it's an incredible honor to be awarded with the President's Award for Economic Impact by the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, particularly with its indispensable leader, Beverly Balaz, at the helm. We value our partnership with the Chamber and look forward to contributing to the Fairfield community for years to come!"

“This event always proves to be a wonderful and magical evening, where the closest of friends, family, and colleagues, all come together to celebrate and honor the contributions of each honoree, reflecting their thoughtful leadership and extraordinary community give-back”, continues Beverly.

Tickets are available for anyone who would like to attend the Chamber’s 73rd Annual Awards Dinner to support, honor and recognize Robert J Granata, President and COO of First County Bank, David W. Blagys, Executive Director of Wakeman Boys & Girls Club and Edward Gormbley, Managing Partner of Workforce Partners. Sponsorship and Program Congratulation Ads are also available.

Tickets are $85. For more information and details about the 73rd Annual Awards Dinner, or to purchase tickets, reserve program congratulations ad space, or participate as a sponsor, please contact the Chamber office: 203-255-1011 or register online: www.FairfieldCTChamber.com.