Fairfield Chamber announces new board members

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce announced the addition of three new members to the Chamber’s Board of Directors:

• Robyn Drucker - Principal, Cohen and Wolf, P.C.

• Jason Ebert - Director of University Special Events, Sacred Heart University.

• Michael Pida - Vice President, Business Development Manager, Bankwell Financial Group.

Chamber President, Beverly said, “We are happy to announce the acceptance of these three new Board members, whose three-year terms are effective July 1, 2019 - June 30, 2022. We are excited for the passion and expertise they will bring to the Chamber in helping to lead the organization.

“The experience of these new members will enhance the Board, and ultimately expand our offerings to the Chamber membership. They will support our strategic vision to provide new opportunities for our members to market, develop and connect their businesses to other Chamber members and surrounding areas. Our goal, and as a business, civic and economic development organization, is to present opportunities for our members to grow, resulting in a vibrant economy. This is made through the guidance and dedication of our Board.

“We welcome and congratulate all our new Board members and we look forward to working with them during their next three-year term!”