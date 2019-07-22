Fairfield Chamber names new board chairman

Kevin Brady Kevin Brady Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield Chamber names new board chairman 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce announced its new Chairman of the Board of Directors for the upcoming July 2019-June 2020 term: Kevin P. Brady.

Brady has been a member of the Chamber’s Board of Directors for 4 years, and received a unanimous vote to become Chairman of the Board for the Chamber’s next fiscal year. He lives in Fairfield and is a Wealth Advisor with MJP Wealth Advisors.

“I am so happy that Kevin said yes to the endorsement of taking this important position as Chairman for the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. Since he joined the Board 4 years ago, Kevin has demonstrated strong leadership skills and quickly gained the respect of our entire Board,” said Beverly Balaz, President.

“In my new leadership role, I sincerely look forward to working alongside Beverly, the Board of Directors and the Town as we build on the Chamber’s historic growth. One of our key initiatives moving forward will be to enhance membership benefits by delivering more value to our members,” Brady said.

“I want to also thank our previous Chairman of the Board, John M. Rosenau of Moneco Advisors, for his 3-year term as Chairman. John was instrumental in successfully leading the Chamber to not only reach its goals, but exceed them as well. John will now hold the position of Immediate Past Chairman and continue as an officer of the Board,” Balaz said.

“We all look forward to working with Kevin in his new leadership role as Chairman, and we want to thank him very much for saying ‘yes’ and graciously accepting this distinguished positon,” Balaz said.

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce July 2019-June 2020 list of Board Members:

Officers:

• Chairman: Kevin P. Brady/MJP Wealth Advisors

• Immediate Past Chairman: John M. Rosenau/Moneco Advisors

• First Vice Chairman: Kevin Caskin/Peoples United Bank

• Treasurer: Sam Gen/Retired

• Legal Advisor: Ryan Scully/United Rentals

• President: Beverly A. Balaz

Board Members:

• Bryan Collins/Collins Medical Equipment

• Robyn Drucker/Cohen and Wolf, P.C.

• Jason Ebert/Sacred Heart University

• Nicole Funaro/Fairfield University

• Steven Heffer/AFC Urgent Care

• Daniel Keane/ACBI Insurance

• Ellen Hyde Phillips/Fairfield Interiors

• Michael Pida/Bankwell

• Todd Rowe/BitX Funding, LLC

• Bonita Svreck, Bonita Lee, LLC

• Julie Vanderblue/The Vanderblue Team - The Higgins Group

Town Liaison: Mark Barnhart/Director of Community and Economic Development

For more information about the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, please contact President Beverly A. Balaz at: 203-255-1011 or email: Beverly@FairfieldCTChamber.com.