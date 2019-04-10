Fairfield Chamber’s Spring Fling Party April 23

FAIRFIELD — Spring is finally here … that means it is time to get your tickets to the Chamber’s 20th Annual Fundraiser and Silent Auction event: The 2019 Spring Fling Party on April 23 at the Burr Mansion. There will be something for everyone at the upcoming fundraiser to benefit the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce.

Delicious appetizers and light bites will be served throughout the evening by local area restaurants: CRAVE Restaurant, Quattro Pazzi, Strada Craft Pizza, Geronimo Bar & Grill, Shearwater Coffee Bar, plus yummy desserts, for a night of scrumptious cuisine.

Open bar serving wine, beer and soft drinks will be offered with each ticket, plus a special Rosé Bar, featuring some of the most popular, new Rosé wines, sponsored by Mo’s Wine and Spirits. “Pretty in Pink” and “Handsome in Pink” attendees who wear something pink, can enter their name to win the door prize: an in-studio public relations head & shoulder photo as a prize for our Pretty in Pink drawing … value $135, by Capitol PhotoInteractive.

This annual event, is always a wonderful time with friends, guests and colleagues. There will be an abundant variety of silent auction items … something for everyone, including: Car Detail Package, women’s accessories, gift baskets, Bridgeport Sound Tigers tickets, Yoga sessions, restaurant gift cards, personal massage and Laser Services, Photography packages, YMCA family 6 month membership, sessions with a personal trainer, Rock Climbing, Hotel Stays, Fitness classes, to name a few.

This event is made possible by our generous sponsors, including: ACBI Insurance, Bankwell in Fairfield, Jaguar Land Rover Fairfield, Fairfield County Bank, Sacred Heart University, Massage Envy, Sturges Ridge of Fairfield, Fairfield University, Fidelity Investments, Mo’s Wine & Spirits. Open to the public. RSVP by April 19th. For ticket reservations, please register on the Chamber website: www.FairfieldCTChamber.com or call the Chamber office: 203-255-1011.

Details:

o Event: The 2019 Spring Fling: 20th Annual Fundraiser and Silent Auction Event

o Date: Tuesday, April 23

o Time: 5:30-8 p.m.

o Location: The Historic Burr Mansion, 739 Old Post Road, Fairfield, CT

o Tickets: Open to the public

 $50 Chamber Members

 $60 Guests/Non-members

 (Ticket price includes open bar and food)