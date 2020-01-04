Fairfield Chamber to host Economic Outlook Breakfast Jan. 16

Brenda Kupchick Brenda Kupchick Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Fairfield Chamber to host Economic Outlook Breakfast Jan. 16 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual 2020 Economic Outlook Breakfast at the Brooklawn Country Club 500 Algonquin Rd. in Fairfield at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16 (Snow date: Friday, Jan. 17 same time and place).

The event, which is sponsored by People’s United Bank, will feature two guest speakers —John Traynor of People’s United Bank and Fairfield’s new First Selectwoman, Brenda Kupchick.

John Traynor is the Chief Economic Strategist for People’s United Bank. John joined People’s United Bank in 2011 and serves as EVP and Chief Investment Officer. He directs the overall investment process and has responsibility for the work of the various investment committees. John serves as the chief spokesman for the People’s United Wealth Management Group through regular strategy briefings. He appears regularly on CNBC’s Nightly Business Report and Fox Business News, and has been quoted in the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

Traynor will give an overview on the current U.S. economy (National and State) and discuss what the expectations and trends may be for the year ahead.

Brenda Kupchick is a proud third-generation Fairfielder who was the second female in the Town’s 380-year history to be elected last November as First Selectwoman. Brenda’s decades-long commitment to public service includes serving on the RTM and Board of Education, and was elected State Representative of the 132nd District for five terms. Brenda served on numerous legislative committees including Transportation, Finance, Revenue & Bonding, Housing, and Education. Brenda received the Humane Legislator of the year award from the Humane Society of the United States, and an award from Keep the Promise Coalition for her work on Mental Health. Prior to her time as a state legislator, Brenda served as Constituent Services Representative for U.S. Congressman Christopher Shays and for State Senator John McKinney. Brenda and her husband Peter have also owned and operated a local small business for over 30 years.

What’s in store for our economy in 2020? The Chamber’s guest speakers will share a unique perspective on the national, regional, state and local economy for 2020. This breakfast program is a valuable opportunity to explore this year’s economic outlook with our esteemed guest speakers, and discover first-hand, key issues, policies and developments that may not only affect people personally, but may have an impact on the business community as well - both locally and across the state.

“We are very excited to have both John Traynor and First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick as guest speakers for our Economic Outlook Breakfast event, as people are always curious about the direction of our economy as we begin a new year”, says Beverly A. Balaz, President of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. “Please join us for breakfast at the beautiful Brooklawn Country Club!”

This informative event is open to the public. To reserve a ticket, please RSVP by Friday, Jan. 10 by calling the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce office: 203-255-1011 or registering online at: www.FairfieldCTChamber.com.

Details:

7:30-8 a.m.: Networking & Breakfast (Hot breakfast buffet will be served).

8-9 a.m.: Economic Outlook Presentations plus Q&A.

RSVP: Friday, Jan. 10.

Tickets (open to the public):

Chamber Members: $40/pp

Non-Members (Public): $50/pp

Chamber Member Table of 10: $400

For more information on this event, please call the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce: 203-255-1011.