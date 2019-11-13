Fairfield Christmas Tree Festival Dec. 6-8 at Burr Homestead

Fairfield — The Fairfield Christmas Tree Festival returns to the town’s historic Burr Homestead for its 38th annual seasonal celebration Dec. 6 thru Dec. 8, with this year’s proceeds benefitting local children and teens who have been impacted by domestic and sexual violence.

The 2019 three-day holiday showcase, themed “Season of Hope,” features 21 designer-curated rooms and seasonally themed special events. The beneficiary, Camp HOPE America-Connecticut, is a therapeutic summer camp and year-long mentoring program launched in 2016 by The Center for Family Justice in Bridgeport.

The nonprofit festival is a Fairfield tradition run by an all-volunteer board and staff that each year chooses a deserving local nonprofit to receive its proceeds. When visitors enter the Colonial-era mansion at 739 Old Post Road, they will see:

· Designer-themed decorated rooms, where all the gorgeous holiday decorations are for sale;

· A holiday tree, wreath and garland sale;

· Gift boutique;

· Photos with Santa.

In addition, the festival offers several popular special events that offer seasonal fun for children and adults alike They include:

· Camp Hip Hop : Friday, Dec. 6, 5-7 p.m. A great family event featuring Double Up Dance Studio, singers, dancers and a DJ, time for the kids to learn some hip hop moves, crafts, dinner, and a special visit by Santa, followed by a candlelit path to the Fairfield Annual Tree Lighting at Town Green.

· Casino Under the Stars: Saturday, Dec. 7, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Enjoy an exciting evening of good luck playing Blackjack, Poker, Craps, Roulette. Enjoy a full bar, delicious food stations and silent auction.

· The Nutcracker Sweet Tea: Sunday, Dec. 8, 1-3 p.m. A magical performance by the New England Ballet Company highlights this afternoon that features a buffet of tea sandwiches, tea and sweet treats. Children will have the opportunity to meet costumed dancers and take photos.

Fairfield residents Shaun Amberg and Ann Leffert and Valerie Foster of Trumbull are tri-chairs of this year’s festival.

“The Fairfield Christmas Tree Festival is delighted to continue its tradition of helping local nonprofits by supporting The Center for Family Justice and its Camp HOPE America-Connecticut program,” said Amberg, also a member of the Fairfield Christmas Tree Festival board. “The festival is a time-honored community tradition that makes the holiday season even more bright and meaningful because of the way so many people come together to help others. We hope our guests will enjoy as many of our incredibly special events as they can, knowing they are bringing hope into the lives of some incredible kids.”

Debra A. Greenwood, President & CEO of The Center for Family Justice, said the entire CFJ team was thrilled to have its Camp HOPE program chosen as the festival’s 2019 beneficiary. “We’re honored that the Fairfield Christmas Tree Festival is celebrating the importance of our efforts to bring a renewed sense of hope and resiliency into the lives of young people impacted by trauma and abuse,” she said. “It is incredible to think that such a special event -- with all the joy it brings into the lives of so many local adults and children -- will also benefit the youth we serve.”

Since its inception in 2016, Camp HOPE has directly impacted the lives of more than 100 local children who have experienced the trauma of domestic and sexual violence. Through the generous support of community benefactors such as the Fairfield Christmas Tree Festival, CFJ offers these children and teens a free overnight summer camp experience where they engage in an evidence-based curriculum focused on building hope and resiliency in their lives, while also exposing them to all the joys of a traditional overnight summer camp.

CFJ works in close collaboration with the Central Connecticut Coast YMCA to hold this camp each summer on the ground of Camp Hi-Rock in the Massachusetts’ Berkshires.

This year’s festival will feature a Camp HOPE-themed room and giving tree on the second-floor of the Burr Homestead.

The festival will also hold its annual quilt raffle, featuring an original quilt designed and crafted by Fairfield resident Cecily Zerega, to benefit the Wilton-based Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3:30 p.m.

Please note: This year’s festival will not open on Thursday evening.

Tickets for admission to the festival are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Special events have separate admissions fees.

To learn more about the festival and to purchase tickets to its special events visit FairfieldChristmasTreeFestival.org. To learn more about CFJ and Camp Hope America-Connecticut, visit Centerforfamilyjustice.org.