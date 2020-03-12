Fairfield: DTC re-elects Sheinberg as chair

FAIRFIELD — The Democratic Town Committee re-elected all of its executive officials Monday night.

Chairman Steven Sheinberg won in a unanimous vote. Also re-elected were Catherine Curley, treasurer; Laura Karson, recording secretary and Diana Sisler, treasurer.

Sheinberg said the DTC will continue to nominate and elect local Democrats such State Representative Cristin McCarthy Vahey, state senate candidate Michelle McCabe and former state representative candidate Jennifer Leeper.

“We will also focus on re-electing Jim Himes and electing a new president to heal our great nation,” Sheinberg said. “Our elected leaders work tirelessly for the betterment of all the people of Fairfield.”

“I am grateful that I have an incredibly talented and dedicated team to work with. Our Vice Chair Cathy Curley has been an integral part of our success. I look forward to another productive term as Chairman.”