Fairfield Democrats endorse Carla Volpe for 134th district seat

Carla Volpe, who Democrats unanimously nominated to run for the 134th Connecticut House of Representatives seat in a convention on Monday night. Carla Volpe, who Democrats unanimously nominated to run for the 134th Connecticut House of Representatives seat in a convention on Monday night. Photo: / Andrew Gausepohl Photo: / Andrew Gausepohl Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield Democrats endorse Carla Volpe for 134th district seat 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Town Democrats have endorsed Carla Volpe for the 134th District seat of the Connecticut House of Representatives.

Volpe, a Trumbull resident, received unanimous support in a Democratic convention held via Zoom meeting Monday night, according to a press release.

“Connecticut is beautiful and underappreciated, and our state and our district deserves representatives that will sow the seeds of a vibrant renewal with active leadership and a clear vision for the future,” Volpe told the nominating committee.

The release said Volpe was born in Fairfield and has worked as a teacher both there and in Trumbull. She is married to Mathias Volpe, a U.S. Army veteran, and has a daughter, Hunter.

The seat is currently held by Laura Devlin, a Republican, who was first elected in 2015.

Volpe’s campaign website can be found at https://www.carlaforct.com/.