Fairfield Democrats endorse Carla Volpe for 134th district seat
FAIRFIELD — Town Democrats have endorsed Carla Volpe for the 134th District seat of the Connecticut House of Representatives.
Volpe, a Trumbull resident, received unanimous support in a Democratic convention held via Zoom meeting Monday night, according to a press release.
“Connecticut is beautiful and underappreciated, and our state and our district deserves representatives that will sow the seeds of a vibrant renewal with active leadership and a clear vision for the future,” Volpe told the nominating committee.
The release said Volpe was born in Fairfield and has worked as a teacher both there and in Trumbull. She is married to Mathias Volpe, a U.S. Army veteran, and has a daughter, Hunter.
The seat is currently held by Laura Devlin, a Republican, who was first elected in 2015.
Volpe’s campaign website can be found at https://www.carlaforct.com/.