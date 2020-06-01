Fairfield Democrats nominate Michelle McCabe for 28th senate district

FAIRFIELD — Democrats have unanimously nominated Michelle McCabe for the 28th state senate district seat in a virtual meeting.

The seat represents Easton, Fairfield, Newtown, Weston and Westport. Republican Senator Tony Hwang currently holds the office.

Democrats seemed to have their ducks in a row in the Monday meeting, which lasted only a half hour. While McCabe, a Fairfield resident, said she expressed a Connecticut-focused position during her campaign kickoff in January, national politics have made her candidacy all the more urgent.

“None of us could have predicted that months later, a pandemic would show us the degree to which our national division would threaten our very existence,” McCabe said. “The urgency with which we campaigned in 2018 now seems frighteningly prescient. It is not an overstatement that 2020 is the fight for our very lives and who we choose to lead us at all levels of government matters more than ever.”

McCabe said public officials would require a strength of purpose and a willingness to make unpopular but necessary decisions.

“We aren’t terribly good at navigating the divide between what’s best for ourselves, and what’s best for the common good,” she said. “That’s why we outsourced the decision-making to the government. Our elected leaders have the unenviable job of weighing opposing interests and making a decision.

“We will only survive the challenge ahead if we elect people who we trust to thoughtfully and decisively lead us out of the pandemic and into what will be a very different world, and who are willing to brave the fallout of very unhappy people in the process,” McCabe said. “My opponent is not that person. I am.”

McCabe currently works as the Director of the Center for Food Equity and Economic Development at the Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport. It said she has worked on a number of committees and programs, including as a member of the Sacred Heart University School of Social Work Advisory Committee and as a regional advisory committee member of the Women's Business Development Council.

“I have the courage to know that I don’t know everything, to welcome all opinions especially if they challenge my own, and to steadfastly make decisions that strike the proper balance between personal freedom and the common good, even if it doesn’t please everyone,” she said. “You will always know where I stand. I’ll earn your vote because of my character, and I won’t avoid talking about something that I believe is right for fear you might disagree.”