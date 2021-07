FAIRFIELD — Voters will see a fairly even mix of new and familiar names on the ballot this November with the Democrats’ slate of candidates.

The Democratic Town Committee recently endorsed candidates for the Board of Finance, the Board of Education, all 10 Representative Town Meeting districts, Town Plan and Zoning, Zoning Board of Appeals, Board of Assessment Appeals and town constables.

All candidates nominated were endorsed unanimously.

“The Fairfield Democratic Town Committee is proud to field such a strong slate of endorsed candidates with so many outstanding community leaders among them,” said DTC Chairman Steve Sheinberg, who presided over the special meeting that drew a crowd of about 100 members. “We’re looking forward to a very successful campaign centered on our shared principles and values to earn the trust and support of the people of Fairfield.”

None of the Board of Finance candidates are incumbents, though Ken Brachfeld has served before. He’s joined by Craig Curley, also for a six-year term, and Kevin Starke for a two-year term.

The school board candidates include incumbents Jennifer Jacobsen and Carol Guernsey and new candidates Frank Sahagian and Peter Sibley.

None of the RTM District 1, 8 and 10 candidates are incumbents while all of the people running for District 5 are.

The other districts have a mix of both incumbents and new faces:

Marc Andre, Ashby Dodge, Phil Dwyer and Sunila Fadl are running for District 1.

Bill Gerber, Cindy Perham, Erin Lopez and Hal Schwartz are the District 2 candidates.

Sharon Pistilli, Scott Nickel, Jeff Galdenzi, Tom Lambert make up the District 3 ticket.

Laura Karson, Alice Kelly, Marcy Spolyar and Liz Zezima are running in District 4.

Will Diaz, Josh Garskopf, Joe Siebert and Jay Wolk are seeking seats in District 5.

Lisa Havey, Steve Berecz, Andrew Graceffa and Neil Parzych are the District 6 candidates.

Mark McDermott, Jill Vergara, Karen Wackerman and John Kuhn are the District 7 ones.

Kerry Berchem, Liam Burke, Rip Littig and Nhi Tran are running for District 8.

Dru Georgiadis, Christine Brown, Margaret Horton and Debbie Zieff are hoping to be elected in District 9.

Greg Alprin, Matt Ambrose, Kevin Lennon and Pierre Ratzki round out the RTM slate for District 10.

The Town Plan and Zoning candidates include incumbents Steven Levy and Fredda Gordon, and new candidates Marc Andre, Neal Fink and Sarah Keitt.

The Zoning Board of Appeals ticket includes Brian Avallone, an incumbent, Cathy McElroy and Harold Zawadski.

Incumbent Kathleen Griffin is joined by Lee Grubman for the Board of Assessment Appeals.

All four constables, Kevin Flynn, Charlene Lebo, Ruth Smey and Jay Wolk are seeking another term.

More information on all of the endorsed Democratic candidates will be posted on the Fairfield DTC website at fairfielddemocrats.com. The 2021 Fairfield municipal elections take place on Nov. 2.