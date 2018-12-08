Fairfield FD extinguishes chimney fire

On Dec. 7, 2018, Fairfield, Conn., fire units rushed to a home in the Stratfield section of town for a report of a possible chimney fire.

FAIRFIELD — Quick reporting of a fire in town prevented would could have been a, “very tragic situation,” Fairfield fire officials said.

Friday evening, fire units rushed to a home in the Stratfield section of town for a report of a possible chimney fire.

The early notification of the fire allowed crews to get the flames out quickly and handle and possible problems that could have been worse if the homeowners hadn’t immediately reported it.

Following the fire, officials reminded residents to ensure chimney flues are cleaned yearly — or more often if necessary.