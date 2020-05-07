Fairfield Fencing Academy to offer discounted lessons to front line workers, their families

A student practicing fencing with Jim Roberts at the Fairfield Fencing Academy. Photo: / Jim Roberts

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Fencing Academy is giving discounts to front line workers and their families, according to its owner.

Jim Roberts said he made the decision to help the workers and their families stay entertained and burn off some energy during the coronavirus pandemic. He said the academy has a history of pitching in when the going gets tough.

“When Hurricane Sandy hit Fairfield County, the Fairfield Fencing Academy ran a tournament to raise much needed funds for Operation Hope to help with disaster relief,” Roberts said. “When Bridgeport Central High School Fencing Team lost their funding, the Fairfield Fencing Academy raised $12,000 running multiple tournaments to keep that program going.”

Roberts said they are looking to give the opportunity for front line workers and their kids to do virtual or in-person fencing lessons to have fun and, maybe, find a sport they love.

“In times like these, we have to support our front-liners because, without them, COVID-19 chaos would be even greater,” he said.

Roberts said the academy, 700 Old Stratfield Road, hosts classes all over Fairfield, New Haven, and Westchester, N.Y., counties. He said he got the idea of offering the special classes from talking to the owner of Italian Kitchen, Dom Giresi, who is donating pizza to local hospitals.

“After speaking with Dom, I thought about how I could help out using my Academy,” Roberts said. “I figured that kids stuck at home, while their parents help fight the spread of COVID-19, could use an activity to burn some energy, keep them active and stimulate their brains with a new and great sport.”

Roberts said the offer will run into 2021 for both kids and adults. He said the academy is offering half off of two weeks of summer camp, reduced rates on monthly enrollments and free introductory classes and lessons. For now, he said, the lessons will be virtual, but the discount can still be used for in-person lessons once his business is allowed to reopen.

“We hope to give back to our front-liners in a way to say thank you,” he said. “We want to give everyone an opportunity, especially since fencing offers a lot of college scholarships and recruiting.”

For more information, contact Roberts at 203-292-9658, by emailing director@fairfieldfencingacademy.com or visit www.fairfieldfencingacademy.com