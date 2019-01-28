Fairfield First Selectman Tetreau re-elected Chairman of Regional Council

First Selectman Mike Tetreau has been unanimously re-elected to serve another year-long term as Chairman of the Connecticut Metropolitan Council of Governments (MetroCOG).

MetroCOG is a multi-discipline, regional planning organization with six member communities — Fairfield, Bridgeport, Easton, Trumbull, Monroe, and Stratford. The Chief Elected Official of each member municipality serves as part of the governing body of The Council.

As one of nine planning regions in the state, MetroCOG is responsible for planning, project management, shared services and programs related to transportation, economic development, land use, housing, public facilities, open space, environment, and energy for the region.

The Town of Fairfield has benefited from MetroCOG’s support, advocacy and assistance with funding on many important projects over the years. Recent examples include the Black Rock Turnpike Safety Study; pedestrian improvements to King Highway; partial or full bridge replacements; and resurfacing/safety improvements along the Merritt Parkway.

Additionally, many town departments cross-reference key data and provide information to the public using a Geographic Information System (GIS), a mapping technology that allows interaction with a variety of maps and data sources. Fairfield’s GIS is provided by MetroCOG and funded through the State of Connecticut Office of Policy and Management.

MetroCOG Executive Director Matthew Fulda stated, “I look forward to continuing to work closely with MetroCOG Chair First Selectman Tetreau and building upon our efforts to position the region as a vibrant place to live, work and do business. Mike’s strong leadership is an asset to MetroCOG and the entire region.”

First Selectman Tetreau said, “I am honored to have received the full bi-partisan support of my neighboring colleagues to continue serving as MetroCOG’s Chairman for another year. Our strong and productive collaboration is integral to our communities continuing to receive state and federal funding for key projects that benefit us all.”

For more information on MetroCOG, please click here www.ctmetro.org.