Fairfield Food Truck Festival Oct. 6

Attendees at a previous year's Food Truck Festival

The Friends of Fairfield Public Library announces that the proceeds from the 2018 Fairfield Food Truck Festival will be used to expand the use of the Fairfield Public Library’s new “Maker Cart.”

The Friends also announced the 2019 Fairfield Food Truck Festival will take place Sunday, Oct. 6 at Jennings Beach from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, children under 12 free and the trucks will charge their normal food prices. All proceeds will benefit the Fairfield Public Library.

“Once again, beautiful Jennings Beach will host thousands of food fans and dozens of exciting trucks. Thanks to everyone who has made this a family fun event. See you at the beach and bring your appetite!” Friends President Jacqui Coghlan said.

The Maker Cart is completely funded by the Friends of Fairfield Public Library. The cart makes possible numerous arts and crafts classes, such as wood engraving and paper and vinyl crafting. The new funding will expand the cart’s capability to:

• 3D printing and 3D pen

• Vinyl cutting

• Drawing tablets

• Electronic kits

• Hand sewing, jewelry making, cartooning

In 2018, proceeds from the Fairfield Food Truck Festival funded the library’s Mobile Computer Lab.

“The Friends of Fairfield Public Library is thrilled that the Fairfield Food Truck Festival proceeds are creating wonderful learning tools that library patrons use every day. Each $5 admission donation made this possible,” Coghlan said.

The Friends of Fairfield Public Library recently voted unanimously to direct all of the Food Truck Festival proceeds to the Maker Cart.

“The Friends of The Fairfield Public Library continue to enrich the wonderful resources our libraries offer to the community through their volunteerism and generosity,” said Fairfield Public Library Director Helene Murtha.

The Fairfield Food Truck Festival is the only one of its kind in coastal Fairfield County. Attendees can expect to sample the wares of many of the most popular and unique food trucks from throughout the area.

The Friends of Fairfield Public Library’s mission is to enhance the partnership between the Fairfield Public Library and the community and to advocate for quality library service for all of the people of the Town of Fairfield.