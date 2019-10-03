Fairfield Food Truck Festival announces lineup

FAIRFIELD — The Friends of Fairfield Public Library announced a lineup of some of area’s best food trucks will appear at the third-annual Fairfield Food Truck Festival on Sunday, Oct. 6 at Jennings Beach in Fairfield from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person, children under 12 free and the trucks will charge their normal food prices. All proceeds will benefit the Fairfield Public Library.

“We’re so grateful that so many wonderful trucks are coming to the festival again, and we have many new trucks coming. There’s going to be something tasty for everyone!” Friends Board member and festival co-organizer Jennifer Butler said.

Scheduled to appear (and subject to change and additions) is:

· Rice and Beans

· DrewbaQ

· Fire Engine Pizza

· Happy Rae’s Ice Cream

· Cinnamon Churros

· Taste of Grill

· Christophe’s Crepes

· BFF

· Fire and Rice

· The Tasty Yolk (new this year)

· Little Red Waffle Truck (new this year)

· Granola Bar (new this year)

· Del’s Lemonade (A Rhode Island institution making its CT debut)

· Mil Sabores (new this year)

· Ruu Thais Kitchen (new this year)

· Source Coffee Bus

· Fork in the Road

· Lemonade Grenade

· Firehouse Grill

· Lobstercraft

In 2017, proceeds from the Fairfield Food Truck Festival funded the library’s Mobile Computer Lab, in 2018, the proceeds funded the library’s Maker Cart.

The Fairfield Food Truck Festival is the only one of its kind in coastal Fairfield County. Attendees can expect to sample the wares of many of the most popular and unique food trucks from throughout the area, listen to live music and enjoy a family-fun event at beautiful Jennings Beach.