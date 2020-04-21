Fairfield: Residents host seventh food and goods drive

FAIRFIELD — A group of concerned citizens who started weekly community food drives in March have kicked off their seventh week of giving with a new food drive.

According to a press release, the drive will help the community’s most vulnerable citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The release said the drive will be on Saturday, April 25 and is hosted by Helene Daly, Heather Dubrosky, and Alexis Harrison as well as the Black Rock Yacht Club. It said the event is located at 80 Grovers Avenue, Bridgeport from 10 a.m. to Noon in the club’s parking lot and will benefit the Bridgeport Rescue Mission.

“Items that will be collected include peanut butter, jelly, tomato sauces (plastic jars), pancake mixes and syrups, rice side dishes, canned stews, chili and meat, clam chowder, flour, sugar and oil, baby wipes, grocery gift cards, cleaning products and diapers,” the release said.

While the organizers had originally planned to partner with Fairfield mom Katie Flynn to host a donation competition between the Warde and Ludlowe high schools, Harrison said that is no longer the case.

According to the release, on April 19 Flynn partnered with Daly, Dubrosky and Harrison to organize a competition between the various public schools in Fairfield, which helped drive a record amount of donations to Operation Hope, and filled up an entire truck pod.

For more information, contact 203.556.2546