Image 1 of 4

Anna Shields from Harwinton crosses the finish line in first place in the women’s division in the Faxon Law Group Fairfield half marathon on June 3.

Anna Shields from Harwinton crosses the finish line in first place in the women’s division in the Faxon Law Group Fairfield half marathon on June 3.

Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media