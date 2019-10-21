Fairfield Harvest Market on Old Town Green

The Merlone family tries to guess the weight of the pumpkins. The Merlone family tries to guess the weight of the pumpkins. Photo: Photos By Kendra Wingate/ For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Photos By Kendra Wingate/ For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Fairfield Harvest Market on Old Town Green 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce held its popular annual Fairfield Harvest Market Saturday on the Old Town Hall Green, 611 Old Post Road.

Hundreds of residents enjoyed this festive and bountiful market, which boasted more than 85 vendors and 6 food trucks, beneath sunny autumn skies. In addition to the 85-plus retailers, crafters, local businesses and vendors (including those from the Fairfield Farmers Market), the Fairfield Rotary Beer Garden, face painting, music by DJ Scott Nickel, a spirited Dog Costume Parade and costume contest, and a “guess the weight of twin pumpkins” added to the merriment.

Beverly Balaz, president of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, explained, “This is our 3rd annual Harvest Market, creating a family-fun community event for everyone to enjoy. We had over 80 local and Chamber vendors providing information on their businesses, or offering a wide variety of items to meet everyone’s shopping needs. We also included the Fairfield Farmers Market, two giant pumpkins for a “Guess the Weight” contest, and a Halloween Costume Dog Parade with over 75 dogs entered this year. Music played throughout the day and food trucks provided delicious food and the Fairfield Rotary Club sponsored a Beer Garden. It was perfect weather and a perfect day to celebrate autumn in our lovely Town of Fairfield!”

“This is such a great event, it brings people from all parts of town to really celebrate Fairfield and highlight so many of our vendors and great restaurants,” said State Rep. Laura Devlin. “It’s really fun, the dogs that have been here in costume add a real festive touch and everyone’s just having a ball, it’s a wonderful day to celebrate Fairfield!”

The Dog Halloween Costume parade, which kicked off at 12 noon, awarded prizes donated by Pet Pantry Warehouse in categories: best family costume, owner pet look alike, spookiest, diva dog, most creative, Fairfield Town pride and cutest. Additionally, the first 50 dogs received a free Chamber dog bandana and photographer Melena Cerqueira took free dog photos.