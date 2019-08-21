Fairfield Hazardous Waste Collection on Saturday
FAIRFIELD — The Town will be hosting its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Veteran's Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Just load up your car and your car will be emptied for you. There's no need to get out of your vehicle.
Acceptable Hazardous Materials
The following items are accepted at both HazWaste Central and at the Town of Fairfield’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. Please do not mix or remove these items from their original package.
Aerosols
Antifreeze
Artists' Paints, Mediums
Bathroom Cleaners
Auto Batteries
Batteries
Bug Sprays
Auto Body Repair Products
Chemical Fertilizer
Disinfectants
Brake Fluid
Dry Cleaning Solvents
Drain Cleaners
Gasoline
Fungicides
Floor Care Products
Latex Paint
Herbicides
Furniture Polish
Other Oils/Cleaners
Insecticides
Metal Polish
Oil Based Paint
Moth Balls
Nail Polish Remover
Paint Thinner
Photographic Chemicals
Oven Cleaners
Paint Stripper
Rat Poison
Tile Cleaners
Transmission Fluid
Swimming Pool Chemicals
Toilet Bowl Cleaners
Varnish
Materials NOT Accepted
Unacceptable materials include:
55-gallon drums of otherwise acceptable liquids like waste oil
ammunition
asbestos roofing, shingling, flooring, wallboard and pipe wrap
controlled substances, narcotics and prescription medicines
empty containers, including aerosol cans
explosives, including road and boat flares
fire extinguishers
pathological waste, including syringes
PCB's
radioactive materials
tires
waste generated by commercial, industrial, institutional or municipal sources
Traffic
There is a specific traffic pattern for the Collection Day. There will be signage posted. Police and volunteers will also be on site to direct traffic and answer questions.
To access the site proceed as follows:
From Old Post Road or Oldfield Road turn onto Rowland Road.
At the third stop sign turn right onto Edward Street.
Proceed to drop off site at Veterans Park.
Signage is posted and police and volunteers are on site to direct traffic and answer questions.