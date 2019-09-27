Fairfield Health Department: 50 of 60 tested sites fully open

FAIRFIELD — The town is continuing to update residents on the soil testing that has consumed the past few months.

The town began the process in August after reports surfaced of potential contamination in Gould Manor Park’s sidewalk. The town then discovered that fill from the contaminated Public Works pile had been used in multiple projects between 2013 and 2016.

In a message Friday evening, the Health Department said they have tested 60 areas, 50 of which have been deemed safe for reopening. Eight, including Burroughs Soccer Field, are being evaluated for remediation after showing exceedances above the residential standards.

The town has noted repeatedly that despite these small exceedances, the state Department of Health has advised that these contaminants pose no health exposure risks due to their low concentrations and the lack of direct, continuous exposure at these sites.

The town is still awaiting test results from Osborn Hill’s baseball field and Jennings’ playscape. Testing of the Jennings playscape is not related to fill pile use, the town said.

21 sites remain on the town’s supplemental list of projects that received fill from the pile. Evaluation of these sites, the town said, will begin within one to two weeks.

The town also released an “environmental testing scorecard” that lists each site and its testing and remediation status.

The Fairfield Citizen’s interactive map has been updated to reflect the most recent information. The map is color-coded: green pins represent open sites, yellow pins show sites that are still pending results and red pins mean the site is closed for remediation.

