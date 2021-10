FAIRFIELD— The Fairfield Health Department will host a Moderna booster vaccination clinic on Oct. 30.

The clinic announcement comes just days after the FDA approved the Moderna booster shot, as well as Johnson and Johnson, on Wednesday.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities gymnasium, located at 100 Mona Terrace.

Individuals are eligible to receive a booster shot if they received both their first and second dose of the Moderna vaccine at least six months ago. They must also be at least 65 years old, have an underlying health conditions that puts them at a higher risk for severe COVID-19, or face a higher chance exposure to COVID based on institutional or occupational exposure.

Booster shots are offered through appointment only. Appointments must be made through the CDC VAMS website. People can call 203-256-3082 from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday for assistance setting up an appointment.

There will be an opportunity for individuals still looking to receive their first COVID-19 vaccination at this clinic as well. The Griffin Health mobile COVID-19 vaccination van will be at the clinic administering first and second doses of Pfizer for people aged 12 and up, Moderna for people aged 18 or older, and Johnson and Johnson for individuals aged 18 or older.

Face coverings are required at the clinic.