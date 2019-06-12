Fairfield Ludlowe High School offers girls basketball camp

FAIRFIELD — There will be a girls basketball camp at Fairfield Ludlowe High School during the second week of July.

The camp is available in two sessions. The first session runs from 9 a.m. to noon for girls between grades one and six. The second session runs from 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. for girls in grades seven through nine.

The four-day camp will take place at the high school. The camp is facilitated by basketball coaches who will help players of a variety of skill levels to improve and develop, while learning techniques of the game.

Campers are urged to bring athletic clothes and sneakers and water bottles.

The cost is $120 per camper. Visit www.fairfieldludlowegirlsbasketball.com to register.