Fairfield Ludlowe High to resume hybrid learning Tuesday

Fairfield Ludlowe High School student Evan Smith hangs out in the Senoir Loungue during the first day of school for Fairfield Public Schools in Fairfield, Conn., on Tuesday Sept. 8, 2020.

FAIRFIELD — In-person classes at Fairfield Ludlowe High School are set to resume on Tuesday, according to officials.

In a message to families on Sunday afternoon, Superintendent of Schools Mike Cummings said the district had made the decision in consultation with the town’s health department.

“The Health Department has completed contact tracing on all currently identified positive cases,” Cummings said. “They have informed everyone who needs to be in quarantine.”

The school was closed on Thursday and Friday after school officials announced four cases had been identified among students. The district also hadbeen notified of a lone case at Ludlowe the day before.

In a press conference Wednesday evening, First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said the four cases identified Thursday had been linked to at least six large gatherings attended by high school students over the previous weekend, and urged parents to remind their children to follow health guidelines.

In his message, Cummings said the district and the health department would continue to monitor the status of all students and staff.

“If conditions at Fairfield Ludlowe, or any other school, require further actions we will immediately inform our community,” he said.