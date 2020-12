FAIRFIELD — A Bridgeport man was arrested and charged after allegedly cashing altered and fraudulent checks, police say.

Fairfield police Lt. Antonio Granata said Jonmichael Young, 41, was charged with fifth-degree larceny and second-degree forgery.

On May 5, 2019, Granata said, a Fairfield business owner reported to police the theft of five checks that had been altered and cashed. He said the owner had mailed those checks to various companies.

“On May 20t Peoples Bank contacted him, making him aware of that the checks were fraudulently altered and cashed at various Peoples Banks,” Granata said. “Detectives worked with Peoples Bank Fraud Investigators and found a loss of $4,350.55 occurred on 05/20/2019 when five counterfeit checks were negotiated by multiple individuals at several locations.”

Granata said each check was made out for $870. He said detectives discovered that two of the five fraudulent checks were made payable to Jonmichael Young.

“The investigation revealed on 5/20/2019 Jonmichael Young successfully cashed one of the $870.00 checks at the People’s United Bank branch on the Post Road in Milford CT,” he said. “There, Young produced the fraudulently altered check made payable and endorsed to himself.”

In addition, Granata said, Young entered the Peoples United Branch on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden on May 20, 2019, and cashed a second check made payable and endorsed to him for $870. During both transactions, Young produced his driver’s license.

According to court documents, Young was arrested on Dec. 19 and his bond was set at $50,000. Young is scheduled to enter a plea on Jan. 28.