Registration for Fairfield National Fall Baseball underway

The Fairfield National Little League is now accepting applications for the 2018 Fall baseball season.

The Fall season is designed to develop a player’s individual skills in a fun, relaxed atmosphere while also preparing players to make the transition to the next level. Players will play in the level they will play in for the 2019 season, for example, if a player played at the Class AA level, he/she will move to the Class AAA level.

New players will be placed on age appropriate teams.

5’s T-ball will move to 6’s T-ball, 6’s T-ball will move to Minor B, Minor B will move to Minor A, Minor A will move to AA, AA will move to AAA and AAA will move to Majors.

The Fall season will run from September 8 through November 3. Games will take place Saturday’s and/or Sunday’s with potential for practices during the week. Registration cost is $150 and will include uniforms for all players, fields, team equipment, and umpires (where applicable). Registration closes August 31.

Go to www.fnll.org for registration information.