Fairfield National Little League results

FAIRFIELD NATIONAL LITTLE LEAGUE

STANDINGS MAJORS

AS OF MAY 1

TEAM W L T GB

Five Oaks Landscaping 6 0 1 ----

Guilford Sporting Goods 6 1 0 0.5

Alene’s Ice Cream 3 1 2 1.5

Lupe’s Drug Store 3 2 1 2.25

Blanchette’s Sporting Goods 2 2 0 3

Parkway Oil Company 0 4 1 4.75

Little Pub 0 5 0 5.5

Maritime Chevrolet 0 5 1 5.25

STANDINGS AAA

TEAM W L T GB

Maritime Chevrolet 5 2 0 ----

Coastline Fuel 4 2 0 0.5

Sportclips 3 2 1 0.75

Health Directions 3 2 0 1

Fairfield Police 3 3 0 1.5

H. Smith Richardson 1 2 1 1.75

Garden Catering 2 4 0 2.5

Gotham Sound 0 4 2 3

Highlights: On April 28, Maritime Chevrolet and Parkway Oil played to a 0-0 tie in an impressive pitcher’s duel. Tyler Humphrey went all seven innings for Parkway Oil, allowing just four hits. Grady Schopps started for Maritime Chevrolet and went 3 1/3 innings before getting relief help from Kyle Justo and Luke Scaglione, who combined to pitch the final 3 2/3 innings. Both teams had a chance to score in the seventh, but solid defense by both teams kept the game scoreless.

In other Majors action, Alene's Ice Cream put up wins on Saturday, April 28 and again on Monday, April 30. Ryan Kelly threw a complete game and Ryan Oshinskie flashed some solid defense at shortstop, leading Alene's to a win over Little Pub, 5-1. In Monday's 6-2 win over Parkway Oil, Zach Strasuer led the game off with a home run while pitchers Ryan Oshinskie and Tyler Harmony held Parkway’s offense at bay.

May 1 -- Guilford Sporting Goods 3, Five Oaks Landscaping 1

May 2 -- Blanchette Sporting Goods 13, Maritime Chevrolet 6

May 3 - Little Pub 2, Lupe’s Drug Store 1

May 5 - Alene’s Ice Cream 7, Five Oaks Landscaping 5

May 5 - Guilford Sporting Goods 10, Blanchette’s Sporting Goods 3

May 5 - Little Pub 4, Maritime Chevrolet 3

May 5 - Lupe’s Drug Store 6, Parkway Oil Company 0

May 6 - Maritime Chevrolet 12, Little Pub 2

Highlights: In Blanchette’s win over Maritime, home runs were hit by Kiernan Shea (Blanchette’s) and Grady Schopps (Maritime) … Little Pub topped Maritime on a walk-off RBI hit from Charlie Jamaitis. Luke Scaglione had two home runs for Maritime and Grady Schopps pitched seven innings … in Maritime’s win over Little Pub, Will Silva, Tommy Schopps, Greg Nyri and Kyle Justo all had RBI.