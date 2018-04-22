Fairfield National Majors Schedule

APRIL

21 Little Pub vs. Blanchette’s Sporting Goods 9:00

21 Lupe’s Drug Store vs. Five Oaks Landscaping 11:15

21 Parkway Oil Company vs. Guilford Sporting Goods 1:30

21 Maritime Chevrolet vs. Alene’s Ice Cream 3:45

22 Parkway Oil Company vs. Lupe’s Drug Store 9:00

23 Lupe’s Drug Store vs. Maritime Chevrolet 5:30

24 Parkway oil Company vs. Five Oaks Landscaping 5:30

25 Alene’s Ice Cream vs. Blanchette’s Sporting Goods 5:30

26 Guilford Sporting Goods vs. Little Pub 5:30

28 Little Pub vs. Alene’s Ice Cream 9:00

28 Blanchette’s Sporting Goods vs. Five Oaks Landscaping 11:15

28 Maritime Chevrolet vs. Parkway Oil Company 1:30

28 Lupe’s Drug Store vs. Guilford Sporting Goods 3:45

30 Alene’s Ice Cream vs. Parkway Oil Company 5:30

MAY

1 Guilford Sporting Goods vs. Five Oaks Landscaping 5:30

2 Maritime Chevrolet vs. Blanchette’s Sporting Goods 5:30

3 Little Pub vs. Lupe’s Drug Store 5:30

5 Five Oaks Landscaping vs. Alene’s Ice Cream 9:00

5 Lupe’s Drug Store vs. Parkway Oil Company 11:15

5 Little Pub vs. Maritime Chevrolet 1:30

5 Guilford Sporting Goods vs. Blanchette’s Sporting Goods 3:45

7 Parkway Oil Company vs. Blanchette’s Sporting Goods 5:30

8 Alene’s Ice Cream vs. Lupe’s Drug Store 5:30

9 Little Pub vs. Five Oaks Landscaping 5:30

10 Maritime Chevrolet vs. Guilford Sporting Goods 5:30

12 Blanchette’s Sporting Goods vs. Lupe Drug Store 9:00

12 Five Oaks Landscaping vs. Maritime Chevrolet 11:15

12 Guilford’s Sporting Goods vs. Alene’s Ice Cream 1:30

12 Parkway Oil Company vs. Little Pub 3:45

14 Five Oaks Landscaping vs. Lupe’s Drug Store 5:30

15 Blanchette’s Sporting Goods vs. Little Pub 5:30

16 Alene’s Ice Cream vs. Maritime Chevrolet 5:30

17 Guilford Sporting Goods vs. Parkway Oil Company 5:30

19 Little Pub vs. Guilford Sporting Goods 9:00

19 Blanchette’s Sporting Goods vs. Alene’s Ice Cream 11:15

19 Five Oaks Landscaping vs. Parkway Oil Company 1:30

19 Lupe’s Drug Store vs. Maritime Chevrolet 3:45

20 Blanchette’s Sporting Goods vs. Parkway Oil Company 9:00

21 Maritime Chevrolet vs. Parkway Oil Company 5:30

22 Alene’s Ice Cream vs. Little Pub 5:30

23 Guilford’s Sporting Goods vs. Lupe’s Drug Store 5:30

24 Five Oaks Landscaping vs. Blanchette’s Sporting Goods 5:30

ALL GAMES PLAYED AT TUNXIS HILL PARK