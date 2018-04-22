Fairfield National Majors Schedule
21 Little Pub vs. Blanchette’s Sporting Goods 9:00
21 Lupe’s Drug Store vs. Five Oaks Landscaping 11:15
21 Parkway Oil Company vs. Guilford Sporting Goods 1:30
21 Maritime Chevrolet vs. Alene’s Ice Cream 3:45
22 Parkway Oil Company vs. Lupe’s Drug Store 9:00
23 Lupe’s Drug Store vs. Maritime Chevrolet 5:30
24 Parkway oil Company vs. Five Oaks Landscaping 5:30
25 Alene’s Ice Cream vs. Blanchette’s Sporting Goods 5:30
26 Guilford Sporting Goods vs. Little Pub 5:30
28 Little Pub vs. Alene’s Ice Cream 9:00
28 Blanchette’s Sporting Goods vs. Five Oaks Landscaping 11:15
28 Maritime Chevrolet vs. Parkway Oil Company 1:30
28 Lupe’s Drug Store vs. Guilford Sporting Goods 3:45
30 Alene’s Ice Cream vs. Parkway Oil Company 5:30
1 Guilford Sporting Goods vs. Five Oaks Landscaping 5:30
2 Maritime Chevrolet vs. Blanchette’s Sporting Goods 5:30
3 Little Pub vs. Lupe’s Drug Store 5:30
5 Five Oaks Landscaping vs. Alene’s Ice Cream 9:00
5 Lupe’s Drug Store vs. Parkway Oil Company 11:15
5 Little Pub vs. Maritime Chevrolet 1:30
5 Guilford Sporting Goods vs. Blanchette’s Sporting Goods 3:45
7 Parkway Oil Company vs. Blanchette’s Sporting Goods 5:30
8 Alene’s Ice Cream vs. Lupe’s Drug Store 5:30
9 Little Pub vs. Five Oaks Landscaping 5:30
10 Maritime Chevrolet vs. Guilford Sporting Goods 5:30
12 Blanchette’s Sporting Goods vs. Lupe Drug Store 9:00
12 Five Oaks Landscaping vs. Maritime Chevrolet 11:15
12 Guilford’s Sporting Goods vs. Alene’s Ice Cream 1:30
12 Parkway Oil Company vs. Little Pub 3:45
14 Five Oaks Landscaping vs. Lupe’s Drug Store 5:30
15 Blanchette’s Sporting Goods vs. Little Pub 5:30
16 Alene’s Ice Cream vs. Maritime Chevrolet 5:30
17 Guilford Sporting Goods vs. Parkway Oil Company 5:30
19 Little Pub vs. Guilford Sporting Goods 9:00
19 Blanchette’s Sporting Goods vs. Alene’s Ice Cream 11:15
19 Five Oaks Landscaping vs. Parkway Oil Company 1:30
19 Lupe’s Drug Store vs. Maritime Chevrolet 3:45
20 Blanchette’s Sporting Goods vs. Parkway Oil Company 9:00
21 Maritime Chevrolet vs. Parkway Oil Company 5:30
22 Alene’s Ice Cream vs. Little Pub 5:30
23 Guilford’s Sporting Goods vs. Lupe’s Drug Store 5:30
24 Five Oaks Landscaping vs. Blanchette’s Sporting Goods 5:30
ALL GAMES PLAYED AT TUNXIS HILL PARK