FAIRFIELD — A Bridgeport man was arrested after allegedly pointing a handgun at another motorist during a road rage incident, police say.

Fairfield police Lt. Antonio Granata said Leon Mitchell Garcia, 55, was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace and first-degree threatening after the Nov. 12 incident. He said he was arrested on Jan. 3 on a superior court arrest warrant.

Granata said officers responded to the area of Tunxis Hill Road and Kings Highway East on a report of a road rage incident around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 12. He said officers met with a complainant who reported the incident began when, while driving on the Post Road in Fairfield near North Benson Road, he was cut off by a GMC sports utility vehicle.

“Words were exchanged between the complainant and the operator of the GMC, as both operators continued onto I-95 North, then exiting Exit 24,” Granata said. “As both operators came to a stop for the traffic light at Kings Highway East and Chambers Street, the complainant reported he looked over at the driver of the GMC and saw the driver displaying a black handgun and tap the handgun on the driver side window of his GMC.”

Granata said the complainant then observed the man rack the slide of the gun and point it at him. He said the complainant captured a picture of the GMC and its license plate and provided it to the officers.

Granata said officers identified the driver of the GMC as Leon Garcia. He said a weapons check was also conducted on Garcia, which showed he holds an active pistol permit and semi-automatic firearm.

When questioned, Granata said, Garcia acknowledged being involved in the incident but denied any allegation of displaying a firearm. He turned himself in to Fairfield Police headquarters upon learning of his arrest warrant.

According to court documents, Garcia was released on a $15,000 bond and is his arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 29.

joshua.labella@hearstmediact.com