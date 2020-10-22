Fairfield PD: Man punched woman, pulled her hair

Fairfield police say Mackenzie Dave Bruno, a 32-year-old Bridgeport man, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct after an argument on Oct. 14 allegedly got physical.

FAIRFIELD — A Bridgeport man was arrested and charged after police said he assaulted a woman while they were in a vehicle together.

Fairfield Police Lt. Antonio Granata said Mackenzie Dave Bruno, 32, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct after an argument allegedly got physical on Oct. 14.

Granata said police were contacted at 8 p.m. by a woman claiming to have been assaulted by Bruno while traveling in a vehicle together on Black Rock Turnpike near Commerce Drive.

“Police responded to the victim’s location on Kings Highway East where they found the victim visibly upset, parked in their vehicle on side of the road,” he said. “The victim reported they were operating their vehicle with Bruno in the passenger seat, when a verbal argument turned physical.”

Granata said the victim told police Bruno punched her in the face and ripped out some of her faux hair. He said the victim reported some pain and swelling to her face, but declined medical attention.

“Prior to police arrival, Bruno had exited the vehicle and walked away from the victim on foot,” Granata said. “Patrols located Bruno a short distance away — walking East on Commerce Drive in the area of Berwick Court.”

He said Bruno confirmed a verbal altercation happened inside the vehicle, but denied any physical altercation with the victim. According to Granata, patrols later recovered the victim’s faux hair at the corner of Black Rock Turnpike and Johnson Drive.

Court documents say Bruno was released after signing a promise to appear at the state Superior Court in Bridgeport, where he is scheduled to enter a plea on Nov. 25.

Joshua.LaBella@hearstmediact.com