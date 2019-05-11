Fairfield PD: Man tried to steal clothes, pulled out knife, led officers on foot pursuit

FAIRFIELD — A man accused of pulling out a knife during an attempted theft from a local store was arrested after a brief foot pursuit Friday afternoon, according to police.

Luis A. Morales, 48, was charged with first-degree robbery, sixth-degree larceny and interfering with an officer.

The incident took place at the T.J. Maxx at 425 Tunxis Hill Cut Off shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from Police Chief Christopher Lyddy.

“Morales was observed concealing $311 worth of clothing and left the store when he was stopped by loss prevention and returned to the office,” Lyddy said. “During processing he pulled a knife from his pocket and fled the store with loss prevention in pursuit.”

Fairfield officers joined the foot pursuit and took Morales into custody on Roseville Street. Police recovered the knife.

During the incident in the store, a woman fell and hit her head while trying to get away from what was happening, Lyddy said. The woman was treated on scene by paramedics and declined to go to the hospital, he said.

Morales was held on a $20,000 bond. The chief said Morales had a remand to custody order from parole. There was no mugshot immediately available.