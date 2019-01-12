Fairfield PD looking to ID Starbucks burglary suspect

Police are hoping the public can help them identify the person who broke into a Starbuck in Fairfield, Conn., on Jan. 8, 2019. Police are hoping the public can help them identify the person who broke into a Starbuck in Fairfield, Conn., on Jan. 8, 2019. Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Police Department / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Police Department / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield PD looking to ID Starbucks burglary suspect 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Police are looking to identify the suspect caught on surveillance footage after breaking into a Starbucks on Post Road earlier this week.

A manager at the coffee shop at 1740 Post Road called police on Tuesday to report a burglary at the store overnight. The manager told police that when she got to work Tuesday morning, the door was pried open and that someone had gotten into the safe.

“It is believed that the suspect entered the building just after midnight and was able to gain access to an undisclosed amount of currency,” Police Lt. Bob Kalamaras said.

Police are urging members of the public to come forward with any information that might help the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840, or text in a tip to CRIMES (274637).