Fairfield PD looking to ID alleged package thief

Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Police Department / Contributed Photo

FAIRFIELD — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say was caught on surveillance camera taking two packages off the porch of a house earlier this month.

On Dec. 19, two packages were taken from the front porch of a home on Park Avenue, Fairfield police said. The home has a doorbell surveillance camera, which caught the alleged thief.

The surveillance clip can be viewed at https://neighbors.ring.com/n/Nz5O2.

Police said the suspect is a white or Hispanic male in his mid-30s. During the alleged crime, police said he was wearing a dark winter hat, blue jeans and a dark colored jacket.

The suspect was driving a four-door maroon colored vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crime or who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840.