Fairfield Plan and Zoning Commission candidate: Kathy Braun

Kathy Braun

Republican

Plan and Zoning Commission candidate

Fairfield

Incumbent: No

Current job: Did not respond

Education: Did not respond

The most important issue in this election: Did not respond

Other issues: Did not respond

Family: Did not respond

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Did not respond

Campaign website: Did not respond