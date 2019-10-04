https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Fairfield-Plan-and-Zoning-Commission-candidate-14491969.php
Fairfield Plan and Zoning Commission candidate: Kathy Braun
Kathy Braun
Republican
Plan and Zoning Commission candidate
Fairfield
Incumbent: No
Current job: Did not respond
Education: Did not respond
The most important issue in this election: Did not respond
Other issues: Did not respond
Family: Did not respond
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Did not respond
Campaign website: Did not respond
View Comments