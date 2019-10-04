Fairfield Plan and Zoning Commission candidate: Donan Meyer

Donan Meyer

Democrat

Plan and Zoning Commission candidate

Fairfield

Age 53

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Odyssey Logistics 7 Technology

Education: Fairfield Prep, Norwalk High School, University of Connecticut

The most important issue in this election: Balancing residential and commercial development to fit the needs of all of Fairfield's residents

Other issues: Making sure our schools remain competitive in the county and responsible development that increases the grand list

Family: Married going on 23 years, three children that are products of the Fairfield Public School system

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: TPZ, OLAS Religious Education volunteer