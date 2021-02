FAIRFIELD — An Ansonia man was arrested after police say he broke into a Bulkley Road home and stole from it.

Fairfield police Lt. Antonio Granata said Michael John Fernandez, 34, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny for a Nov. 30 incident.

Granata said police were called to the residence at 3 a.m. for a reported burglary and found a window pushed in at the back of the home where they believe he entered.

He said rings, watches, necklaces and other items reported to be family heirlooms were reported stolen.

“Surveillance footage from the residence showed a suspect and suspect vehicle with unique characteristics,” he said. “Information was developed through a Law Enforcement Database identifying Michael Fernandez as a suspect.”

Granata said Fernandez has been convicted of 12 burglary offenses since 2017 and was known to operate a similar vehicle.

Detectives examined social media and found videos Fernandez posted that confirmed he drove a vehicle identical to the suspect vehicle on dates before and after the burglary. They also found his vehicle and confirmed it matched the one seen in surveillance footage from the night of the burglary, Granata said.

“Fernandez was also wearing the same apparel as the suspect seen on the victim’s home surveillance video,” he said.

He said a search warrant was issued for the vehicle after detectives observed property taken during the burglary in plain view inside it.

“Detectives searched the vehicle and located the stolen items from the burglary,” Granata said. “A superior court arrest warrant was issued for Fernandez.”

According to court documents, Fernandez was held on $200,000 bond and is scheduled to enter a plea on March 2.

