Fairfield Police: Bridgeport man charged in car break-in

Fairfield police said Carlos Ernesto Morales-Rodriguez, a 44-year-old Bridgeport man, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and criminal attempt at sixth-degree larceny. Fairfield police said Carlos Ernesto Morales-Rodriguez, a 44-year-old Bridgeport man, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and criminal attempt at sixth-degree larceny. Photo: / Josh LaBella Photo: / Josh LaBella Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield Police: Bridgeport man charged in car break-in 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — A Bridgeport man was arrested and charged after police say he was caught breaking into a car.

Fairfield police Lt. Antonio Granata said Carlos Ernesto Morales-Rodriguez, 44, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and criminal attempt at sixth-degree larceny for the Oct. 16 incident.

Granata said a homeowner on Brookside Drive reported seeing a vehicle traveling on Brookside Drive slow down and turn its lights off just before 1:30 a.m. He said the homeowner went outside to investigate.

“When outside, the homeowner found the door to his construction truck open, and saw a male partially inside,” Granata said, noting the truck was parked in the driveway. When the suspect recognized he had been spotted, Granata said, he exited the truck and quickly began to walk back to his vehicle — then police arrived.

Granata said police identified the suspect as Carlos Ernesto Morales-Rodriguez. He said the investigation revealed nothing was taken from the truck.

According to police, the vehicle used by Morales-Rodriguez to get to the Brookside Drive home was found to be unregistered, uninsured and using a license plate that did not belong to it. Granata said he was issued a misdemeanor summons for the misuse of plates, unregistered motor vehicle and failure to insure.

Court documents show Morales Rodriguez was released on a promise to appear for both sets of charges, and is scheduled to be arraigned in the Bridgeport Superior Court on Oct. 27.

joshua.labella@hearstmediact.com