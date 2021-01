FAIRFIELD — Police have arrested a contractor they say stole from the home of one of his clients.

Fairfield police Lt. Antonio Granata said Michael Mando, 29, of Shelton, was arrested and charged with second-degree larceny, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree conspiracy to commit larceny.

On Oct. 17, Granata said, a Fairfield resident reported various items had been taken from their home after hiring Mando to do some home repair.

“The homeowners became aware of the thefts when, over a period of several weeks, they were unable to locate a wallet, several pieces of jewelry and gift cards,” he said. “The investigation revealed Mando and a co-conspirator had pawned several pieces of jewelry and miscellaneous household items belonging to the Fairfield family at a West Haven pawn shop.”

Granata said the jewelry was positively identified by the family as the valuables taken from their home. He said the value of the items recovered by police at the pawn shop exceeded $1,000, but the homeowners reported $12,600 worth of items were stolen from their home.

Granata said a superior court arrest warrant was issued for Mando, adding he was arrested on Dec. 21. He noted there is an active arrest warrant for the co-conspirator in this case.

According to court documents, Mando’s bond was set at $50,000 and he is scheduled to enter a plea on Jan. 28.