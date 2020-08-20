Fairfield Police: Derby man, minor charged for attempt to burglarize vehicle

FAIRFIELD — A Derby man and a juvenile were arrested after they were allegedly seen trying to break into vehicles at Mosswood Condominiums, according to police.

Fairfield police Capt. Robert Kalamaras said Quadele Vickers, 18, had the key to a stolen car when he was arrested. He said police were called to the scene after Vickers and the juvenile were seen trying to entire vehicles parked in the lot at the complex on Aug. 5.

Kalamaras said the pair were found a short distance away, walking out of a yard on the 400 block of Unquowa Road. He said Vickers had a key fob for a stolen 2020 Nissan Versa, which was parked nearby at Tomlinson Middle School.

Police noted three more vehicles were stolen from the apartment complex after the two were arrested, adding that enough vehicle was rummaged through. They said the stolen vehicles were a 2018 Lexus ES350, a 2020 Jeep Renegade and a 2020 Honda Civic.

Vickers, of Olivia Street, was charged with second-degree larceny in connection with the stolen vehicle, as well as attempted third-degree burglary and attempted sixth-degree larceny. The juvenile was charged with attempted attempted sixth-degree larceny and third-degree burglary.

Kalamaras said both were released after signing a promise to appear in court, with Vickers set to be arraigned in Bridgeport on Sept. 9 and the minor scheduled to appear in New Haven on Sept. 2.