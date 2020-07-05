Fairfield: Police ID woman killed in hit-and-run

The Fairfield Police Department headquarters. The Fairfield Police Department headquarters. Photo: / Josh LaBella Photo: / Josh LaBella Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield: Police ID woman killed in hit-and-run 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Police have identified the person killed in a hit-and-run in Fairfield on Saturday night.

Marileidy Morel Araujo, a 32-year-old woman from Matamoras, Pa., was hit and killed by a jeep in the area of 2000 Redding Road while visiting family, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

They said the incident occurred between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

“The striking vehicle is believed to be a dark green Jeep Wrangler,” police said, adding that a clear marker lens from the jeep was recovered at the scene. “Damage to the vehicle is likely in the front right portion of the vehicle.”

Previously, police had said the Jeep had its top off and doors on, with a large American flag flying from the rear of the vehicle. They said it was last seen heading north on Redding Road at “a high rate of speed.”

Police are asking any residents in the area with surveillance cameras that may have captured the incident or suspect vehicle to contact them. They also said they wanted to thank the people who have provided them with hundreds of potential leads.

According to police, the incident is being actively investigated by the Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact Sergeant Michael Paris at 203-254-4862.