Fairfield Police: Post Road near Pease Avenue reopens after car fire

FAIRFIELD — The Post Road near Pease Avenue was closed for more than a half hour Tuesday after an elderly woman’s car caught on fire, according to police.

In a tweet, the Fairfield Police Department said the Post Road was closed in both directions because of the fire, which they responded to at just before noon. They asked for drivers to avoid the area.

Lt. Antonio Granata said no one was injured in the fire. He said the elderly woman told officials she was driving her 2016 Hyundai Accent on Pease Avenue when it began to smoke and quickly caught on fire.

“She stated good Samaritans assisted her from her vehicle and brought her inside 7-11,” Granata said. “She did not complain of medical issues and refused medical attention.”

Granata said police drove the woman home. He said a United Illuminating Co. utility pole was slightly charred from the blaze, adding officials have contacted the company to inspect it.

The department announced the road had reopened at 12:34 p.m.