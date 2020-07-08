Fairfield Police: Suspect identified in hit-and-run that killed Penn. woman

FAIRFIELD — A suspect has been identified in the hit-and-run that killed a Pennsylvania woman, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Marileidy Morel Araujo, a 32-year-old woman from Matamoras, Pa, was struck and killed Saturday night on Redding Road. On Tuesday evening, police said a suspect vehicle and its operator have been identified, adding that they are requesting a warrant for their arrest.

On July 6, the chief medical examiner determined the cause of death, police said, which led investigators to believe the suspect vehicle was a larger vehicle, not the Jeep Wrangler initially reported.

“Surveillance video was located from the area of Redding Road, along with several other locations throughout Fairfield and Easton,” police said, “which identified the suspect vehicle as a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck.”

Police said the vehicle and its operator were located on Tuesday night as the result of leads from the community and the investigators’ efforts. They said the department is requesting an arrest warrant from the state Superior Court in Bridgeport.

A complete update on the investigation will be provided on Wednesday, according to police.