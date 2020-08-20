Fairfield Police: Waterbury man allegedly stole thousands from bank

FAIRFIELD — A Waterbury man has been charged for allegedly stealing thousand of dollars from a Fairfield bank in 2019, according to police.

Fairfield police said Juan Castillo, 43, was arrested in July on a warrant for a felony charge of third-degree larceny in connection with a transaction at the Webster Bank, 1919 Black Rock Turnpike.

Police said Castillo withdrew $3,400 from the bank the same week counterfeit checks were deposited into his account from an ATM in Yonkers, New York, adding that a senior fraud investigator notified police about the transaction.

Police said Castillo is a convicted felon, having been arrested for illegal sexual contact and risk of injury to a child. They said he was listed as non-compliant on the state sex offender’s registry.

According to court documents, Castillo was sentenced to 10 years in jail, suspended ater 13 months.

His arrest warrant for the Fairfield theft was executed at Brooklyn Correctional Institution, police said, with court documents showing he is set to be arraigned on Oct. 1.