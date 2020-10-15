Fairfield Police arrest NJ man twice in the same day

FAIRFIELD — A New Jersey man is facing a number of charges after being arrested twice in the same day, police said.

Fairfield police Lt. Antonio Granata said Lawrence Crook, 37, of Jersey City, was charged with first-degree larceny, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia for the first incident and third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal trespass for the second incident.

Granata said police were called to a condo complex for a report of a male acting suspicious on Oct. 8. He said a witness told officers he saw a man remove a small dumpster from a fenced-in area within a parking lot and park a black sports utility vehicle there.

“He was seen loading several blue and white striped bags into the vehicle,” Granata said. “When he was confronted by the witness, a brief conversation ensued, and the male quickly fled on foot which prompted a call to police.”

Granata said officers discovered that SUV was reported stolen from a car dealership in Bayside Queens. He said they located a male matching the description given by the witness in the 300 block of Pequot Avenue, who was identified as Crook.

“Officers later confirmed it to be the same suspect through surveillance video, a police K9 track, witness identification and suspect admission,” Granata said.

Crook, Granata said, was allegedly found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia, adding the blue and white striped bags the suspect was loading into the stolen car were laundry bags taken from the nearby hotel.

He said Crook was arrested and released after posting a $300 bond and signing a promise to appear at the Bridgeport Superior Court on Oct. 29.

Less than an hour after being released from police custody, Granata said Crook was arrested again after a lieutenant with the Fairfield Fire Department witnessed Crook inside the fire department headquarters on Reef Road walking around the apparatus floor and rummaging through property belonging to a fireman.

“Police were called, responded and arrested Lawrence Crook,” he said.

According to court documents, Crook had two separate bonds set at $25,000 and is awaiting a disposition for the charges.