Fairfield police arrest alleged heroin dealer

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield police have arrested a man they say sold heroin to a person who died from an overdose in January, according to a police report.

Capt. Robert Kalamaras said David Armstrong, 28, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Attempt of the Sale of a Narcotic Substance; and Sale of a Controlled Substance.

The report said by investigating a deadly overdose on the 200 block of Roselle Street on Jan. 22, detectives found several pieces of evidence that indicated Armstrong had sold heroin to the victim.

Kalamaras said the arrest occurred at approximately 8 p.m. on Feb. 7 as the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

“At the time of his arrest, Armstrong was in possession of several wax folds of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for Fentanyl, a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, and several hundred dollars in US currency,” the report said.

The captain said it was later determined that Armstrong had a valid CT pistol permit with three firearms registered to him. He said one of the firearms was seized at the time of the arrest, and the other two were later turned over to police.

Armstrong is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Feb. 22, and was held on $20,000.00 bond.